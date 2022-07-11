Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Position Increased by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 656.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 242 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Clean Harbors were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 13,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,048,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $116,902,000 after acquiring an additional 244,060 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 1st quarter valued at $558,000. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Clean Harbors by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 28,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 5,547 shares in the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Lauren States sold 750 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.68, for a total transaction of $68,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,265.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Louis Battles acquired 2,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $88.35 per share, with a total value of $176,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,223,374. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CLH. DA Davidson began coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Clean Harbors from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Clean Harbors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $95.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.88.

Shares of CLH stock opened at $88.31 on Monday. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.56 and a 1-year high of $118.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.22.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Clean Harbors’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

