ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Position Raised by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,115 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 891 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 378 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 435.6% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 49.9% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 526 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total transaction of $2,121,792.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total value of $70,895,729.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,396,511.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:COP opened at $86.46 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.41. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $51.41 and a fifty-two week high of $124.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.01. The stock has a market cap of $111.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.40.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 22.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 27th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 18.97%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.56.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile (Get Rating)

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.