ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 69,063 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 17,910 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $6,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,073,845 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $8,017,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652,817 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,653,790 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $768,990,000 after buying an additional 2,001,581 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2,896.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,331,669 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $96,120,000 after buying an additional 1,287,232 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter worth $91,672,000. Finally, Ruffer LLP raised its position in ConocoPhillips by 970.3% in the fourth quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 1,171,452 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $86,699,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,002 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 19,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.51, for a total value of $2,121,792.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 584,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.21, for a total transaction of $70,895,729.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,396,511.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 644,703 shares of company stock valued at $77,172,426. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

COP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $108.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Societe Generale lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Truist Financial upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.56.

ConocoPhillips stock opened at $86.46 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.40. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $51.41 and a 12-month high of $124.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.01.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The energy producer reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.52% and a return on equity of 24.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 14.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.21%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.97%.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

