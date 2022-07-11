Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Boosts Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,441 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble accounts for approximately 1.1% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $3,726,603,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $1,231,791,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 330.5% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,372,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,242,000 after buying an additional 2,588,640 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 156,813,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,651,517,000 after buying an additional 1,785,863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 105,458,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,250,846,000 after buying an additional 1,716,517 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG stock opened at $145.02 on Monday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $129.50 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.76 and its 200 day moving average is $153.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.70%.

In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total transaction of $9,871,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,777,057.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,014 shares of company stock worth $18,009,102 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PG. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.64.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

