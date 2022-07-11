Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Buys 506 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,362 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,140,194 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $11,328,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200,863 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,802,702 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,448,175,000 after acquiring an additional 518,125 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,290,736,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,510,534 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $2,092,646,000 after buying an additional 2,707,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,709,126 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,503,846,000 after buying an additional 385,342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DIS opened at $95.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $92.01 and a twelve month high of $187.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.53 billion, a PE ratio of 66.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.60 and its 200 day moving average is $127.85.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.11). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $216.00 to $151.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.56.

About Walt Disney (Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

