Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Sells 719 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 31,603 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 719 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 1.3% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Visa by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 129,031,301 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $27,962,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,030 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Visa by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 74,542,114 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $16,154,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,897 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,682,215 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,416,486,000 after purchasing an additional 827,137 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Visa by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,850,411 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,602,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Visa by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,368,049 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,280,800,000 after purchasing an additional 320,042 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE V opened at $203.57 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $202.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.31. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $185.91 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $387.04 billion, a PE ratio of 32.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.90.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.14. Visa had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 51.10%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.

V has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Visa from $285.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen lowered their price target on Visa from $276.00 to $254.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $264.17.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.62, for a total value of $1,967,580.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 165,887 shares in the company, valued at $36,266,215.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have sold 27,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,619,330 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

