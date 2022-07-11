Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Holdings Raised by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,888 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,250 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bailard Inc. raised its stake in shares of Corning by 46.5% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 7,974 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning by 45.0% during the first quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 29,484 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 9,144 shares in the last quarter. Tobam bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the first quarter valued at about $133,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning by 50.3% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 10,441 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning during the first quarter valued at about $689,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GLW opened at $32.61 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $34.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.95. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $30.63 and a 1-year high of $43.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.55 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 13.05%. Corning’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.40%.

In related news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total value of $76,715.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,050,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup cut shares of Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays cut shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Corning presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

