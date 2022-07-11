Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Stake Boosted by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 33,218 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 919 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GLW. Norges Bank bought a new position in Corning during the fourth quarter worth $281,919,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Corning by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,456,844 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $203,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157,290 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,305,409 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $531,311,000 after purchasing an additional 943,020 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Corning by 446.7% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 960,041 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,742,000 after purchasing an additional 784,448 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Corning by 71.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,573,634 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $58,586,000 after purchasing an additional 657,399 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

GLW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered Corning from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays lowered Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com raised Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Corning in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.20.

In related news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,190 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $76,715.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,050,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GLW opened at $32.61 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.55. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $30.63 and a one year high of $43.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $34.01 and its 200-day moving average is $36.55.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 13.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Corning Incorporated will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 86.40%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

