Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,310 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,961 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Corteva by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,759,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,825,433,000 after buying an additional 1,191,785 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Corteva by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,586,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,551,000 after purchasing an additional 452,245 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $465,952,000. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Corteva by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,259,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,236,000 after purchasing an additional 678,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Corteva by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,460,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,454,000 after purchasing an additional 348,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $52.73 on Monday. Corteva, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.60 and a 1 year high of $64.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $38.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.23.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. Corteva had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. Corteva’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Corteva’s payout ratio is currently 23.83%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Corteva from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Corteva from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Loop Capital raised shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.92.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

