CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC reduced its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 173,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,636 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CSX were worth $6,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. American National Bank lifted its stake in CSX by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 1,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. 74.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other CSX news, Director John J. Zillmer sold 16,000 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $516,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 320,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,344,606.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $28.99 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.91. The stock has a market cap of $63.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.47, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.21. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $28.09 and a 12-month high of $38.63.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. CSX had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 27.47%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.73%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CSX shares. StockNews.com raised shares of CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Argus increased their target price on shares of CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of CSX from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on CSX in a research note on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on CSX from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CSX has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.52.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

