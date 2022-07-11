Cullinan Associates Inc. Boosts Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 186,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,625 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.7% of Cullinan Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $33,052,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 200,021,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,217,654,000 after purchasing an additional 4,982,885 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 144,677,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,750,004,000 after buying an additional 2,492,359 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 44,405,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,576,867,000 after buying an additional 1,084,834 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,172,929,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 17,420,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,980,062,000 after purchasing an additional 948,306 shares during the last quarter. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $6,920,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,161 shares of company stock valued at $13,895,302. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.67.

Shares of JNJ opened at $178.28 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $176.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $174.14. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $469.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.03, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.63.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 60.92%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

