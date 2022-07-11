Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 106.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,782 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,952 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $302,269,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,214,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,180,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,604,000 after buying an additional 264,096 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 533,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,311,000 after buying an additional 244,928 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,797,000. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cummins alerts:

In other news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 4,750 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $973,750.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,351,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Franklin R. Changdiaz sold 1,560 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.62, for a total transaction of $311,407.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,842 shares in the company, valued at $966,560.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,310 shares of company stock worth $2,306,857 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMI. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Cummins from $281.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Cummins from $304.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.50.

CMI stock opened at $200.53 on Monday. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $184.27 and a 52 week high of $247.48. The company has a market capitalization of $28.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $200.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $208.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.49. Cummins had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.04 EPS. Cummins’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

Cummins Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.