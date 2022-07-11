Cwm LLC Buys 187 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Cwm LLC raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 34.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Cwm LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PH. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $720,070,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 230.5% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 417,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,912,000 after acquiring an additional 291,400 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 53.9% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 610,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $196,541,000 after acquiring an additional 213,950 shares during the last quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Parker-Hannifin in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,107,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,152,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $366,782,000 after acquiring an additional 185,523 shares during the last quarter. 80.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $335.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $384.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $346.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $334.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $346.69.

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director James L. Wainscott acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $273.44 per share, with a total value of $273,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,998,483.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director James L. Wainscott acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $267.78 per share, for a total transaction of $535,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,627,238.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PH opened at $248.04 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $261.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $284.31. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a one year low of $230.44 and a one year high of $340.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.11 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.14%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

