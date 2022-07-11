Cypress Wealth Services LLC Grows Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,726 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sweet Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 165.7% in the 1st quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,983,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 186,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,052,000 after buying an additional 5,625 shares during the period. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 177.3% during the 1st quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 34,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,062,000 after buying an additional 21,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Shares of JNJ opened at $178.28 on Monday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69. The firm has a market cap of $469.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $176.89 and a 200-day moving average of $174.14.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 60.92%.

Several research firms have issued reports on JNJ. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Johnson & Johnson currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.67.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $5,452,142.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,729,724.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 78,161 shares of company stock valued at $13,895,302 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

About Johnson & Johnson (Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.