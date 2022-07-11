D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 315.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,243 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 7,016 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in D.R. Horton by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 245.1% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 300.0% during the 1st quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $82.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.81.

In other news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $132,405.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,403.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $73.36 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 5.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.25 and a 52 week high of $110.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.82 billion, a PE ratio of 5.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.46.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.66. D.R. Horton had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 32.22%. The company had revenue of $8 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.45%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

