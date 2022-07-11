D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Purchased by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,062 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHI. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in D.R. Horton by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 4,405 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,467 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 15,459 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,572 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DHI. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $104.00 to $97.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $89.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded D.R. Horton from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.81.

NYSE DHI opened at $73.36 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.58. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.25 and a 1-year high of $110.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 5.95 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.46.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $4.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 32.22% and a net margin of 16.53%. D.R. Horton’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.45%.

In related news, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 1,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total transaction of $132,405.56. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $344,403.99. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

