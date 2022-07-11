Datatec (OTCMKTS:DTTLY) & B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY) Financial Contrast

Datatec (OTCMKTS:DTTLY – Get Rating) and B&M European Value Retail (OTCMKTS:BMRRY – Get Rating) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Datatec has a beta of -0.17, suggesting that its stock price is 117% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, B&M European Value Retail has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Datatec pays an annual dividend of $0.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.8%. B&M European Value Retail pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.8%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of B&M European Value Retail shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Datatec and B&M European Value Retail, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Datatec 0 0 0 0 N/A B&M European Value Retail 0 5 2 0 2.29

B&M European Value Retail has a consensus price target of $31.84, indicating a potential upside of 73.51%. Given B&M European Value Retail’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe B&M European Value Retail is more favorable than Datatec.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Datatec and B&M European Value Retail’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Datatec $4.11 billion 0.16 $2.60 million N/A N/A B&M European Value Retail $6.28 billion 0.73 $560.09 million N/A N/A

B&M European Value Retail has higher revenue and earnings than Datatec.

Profitability

This table compares Datatec and B&M European Value Retail’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Datatec N/A N/A N/A B&M European Value Retail N/A N/A N/A

Summary

B&M European Value Retail beats Datatec on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Datatec Company Profile (Get Rating)

Datatec Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and communication technology (ICT) solutions and services worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Westcon International; Logicalis; and Corporate and Management Consulting. The Westcon International segment distributes cyber security, network infrastructure, unified collaboration products, data center solutions, channel support services, and financing/leasing solutions for ICT customers. It offers solutions through a network of service providers, systems integrators, and specialty resellers under the Westcon and Comstor brands. The Logicalis segment provides ICT infrastructure solutions and services. The Corporate and Management Consulting segment provides strategic, trusted advisory, modeling, and market intelligence services to the telecoms, media, and technology industries. Datatec Limited was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Sandown, South Africa.

B&M European Value Retail Company Profile (Get Rating)

B&M European Value Retail S.A. operates general merchandise and grocery stores. The company operates a chain of 701 stores under the B&M brand, and 311 stores under the Heron Foods and B&M Express brands in the United Kingdom; and 107 stores under the B&M brand in France. It also provides employment and property management services. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

