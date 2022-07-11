Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Stock Position Lifted by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $643,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DE. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in Deere & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 120.0% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 88 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 3,233.3% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 183.3% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 102 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. 67.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE DE opened at $304.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $283.81 and a 1-year high of $446.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $341.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $371.41. The company has a market capitalization of $93.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.08.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $6.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $12.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.16 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.58% and a net margin of 12.99%. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.68 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 23.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This is a positive change from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.58%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DE shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Deere & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $435.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Deere & Company from $446.00 to $419.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $425.00 target price on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Friday, May 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $418.11.

In other news, insider John H. Stone sold 17,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,321.07, for a total transaction of $74,084,745.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,118,403.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

