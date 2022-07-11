Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 158,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,963 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $6,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. State Street Corp grew its position in Delta Air Lines by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,075,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $862,722,000 after purchasing an additional 336,057 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,317,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $441,460,000 after buying an additional 347,361 shares during the period. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP now owns 4,452,261 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $173,995,000 after buying an additional 430,584 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,075,617 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $120,196,000 after acquiring an additional 105,080 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Delta Air Lines by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,774,222 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $108,417,000 after acquiring an additional 203,702 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

NYSE:DAL opened at $29.72 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.22. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.09 and a twelve month high of $46.27. The company has a market capitalization of $19.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.62 and a beta of 1.19.

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.05. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 1.47% and a negative return on equity of 41.80%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($3.55) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DAL. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.56.

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 9,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $398,319.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,334,627.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 6,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.99, for a total transaction of $256,055.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 129,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,453,703.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,270 shares of company stock worth $3,035,835. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile (Get Rating)

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.