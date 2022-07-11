Dfpg Investments LLC Buys 214 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Dfpg Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 13.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.8% of Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Morling Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Wealthgate Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. NS Partners Ltd bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,270.00 to $3,000.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,400.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,600.00 to $3,400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,251.65.

In other news, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,600.32, for a total transaction of $7,046,867.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,571,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,290,649,333.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 255,647 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at $16,621,431.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 8,474 shares of company stock valued at $19,745,321 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,387.07 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,037.69 and a 52-week high of $3,030.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,256.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,540.23. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split before the market opens on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The company had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $26.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

