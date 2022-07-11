Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 54,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $2,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DFUS. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 973,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,306,000 after acquiring an additional 18,371 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 221.9% during the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 318,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,268,000 after acquiring an additional 219,621 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 52.3% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 411,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,256,000 after buying an additional 141,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,412,000.

Shares of DFUS stock opened at $42.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.35. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $39.32 and a 12-month high of $52.22.

