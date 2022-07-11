Dingdong (Cayman) (DDL) vs. Its Peers Head to Head Review

Dingdong (Cayman) (NYSE:DDL – Get Rating) is one of 23 publicly-traded companies in the “Catalog & mail-order houses” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Dingdong (Cayman) to similar companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Dingdong (Cayman) and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dingdong (Cayman) -25.29% N/A -56.10% Dingdong (Cayman) Competitors -20.70% -42.68% -15.87%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Dingdong (Cayman) and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dingdong (Cayman) 1 0 4 0 2.60 Dingdong (Cayman) Competitors 46 353 1958 25 2.82

Dingdong (Cayman) presently has a consensus target price of $5.60, suggesting a potential downside of 2.61%. As a group, “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies have a potential upside of 86.55%. Given Dingdong (Cayman)’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Dingdong (Cayman) has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.1% of Dingdong (Cayman) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.0% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are held by institutional investors. 32.8% of shares of all “Catalog & mail-order houses” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Dingdong (Cayman) and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Dingdong (Cayman) $3.16 billion -$1.01 billion -0.56 Dingdong (Cayman) Competitors $29.35 billion $1.79 billion 5.16

Dingdong (Cayman)’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Dingdong (Cayman). Dingdong (Cayman) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Dingdong (Cayman) competitors beat Dingdong (Cayman) on 10 of the 11 factors compared.

About Dingdong (Cayman) (Get Rating)

Dingdong (Cayman) Limited operates an e-commerce company in China. The company offers fresh produce, meat, seafood, prepared food, and other food products, such as dairy and bakery products, snacks, oil, seasonings, and beverages. It operates as a self-operated online retail business primarily through Dingdong Fresh. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

