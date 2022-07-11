Emerald Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Emerald Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,351,891,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its position in Pfizer by 577.8% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 12,247,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $715,270,000 after buying an additional 10,440,786 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $608,919,000. Darwin Global Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $454,553,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 284,816,832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,818,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013,651 shares during the period. 66.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PFE. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Barclays set a $52.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.95.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,250.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pfizer stock opened at $53.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $298.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.98 and its 200 day moving average is $51.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.46 and a 52-week high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 36.70%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

