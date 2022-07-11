Emerald Advisors LLC Has $230,000 Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Emerald Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 844 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $345.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $261.85.

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524 over the last ninety days. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $158.38 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $140.55 and a 52 week high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32. The company’s fifty day moving average is $171.29 and its 200-day moving average is $220.34. The company has a market capitalization of $395.95 billion, a PE ratio of 42.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.07. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.10%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.29%.

About NVIDIA (Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.