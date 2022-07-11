Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 71,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 20,307 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $7,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Emerson Electric by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 30.3% during the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 8,038 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 9,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Courier Capital LLC grew its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 18,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth $1,251,000. 73.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EMR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Barclays dropped their target price on Emerson Electric from $87.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $114.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.73.

Shares of EMR opened at $80.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $76.77 and a 12-month high of $105.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.41.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 27.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 43.10%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile (Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.