Engrave Wealth Partners LLC Increases Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Engrave Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 27,385 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 1.8% of Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 5,525.0% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Econ Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on AAPL shares. Fundamental Research cut their price objective on Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an “average” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $169.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Apple from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Apple from $210.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Apple from $184.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.83.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.91, for a total value of $1,319,280.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,475,583.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $147.04 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $129.04 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.81.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This is a positive change from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 14.94%.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

