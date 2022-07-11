EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. decreased its position in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 20.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,834 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 16,108 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $18,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EPAM. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in EPAM Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EPAM opened at $321.02 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $314.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $362.01. The company has a market capitalization of $18.35 billion, a PE ratio of 41.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.59 and a 52-week high of $725.40.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 11.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EPAM has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on EPAM Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $370.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded EPAM Systems to a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $359.00 to $348.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $325.00 to $380.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $431.38.

In other EPAM Systems news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,952,650. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.10, for a total value of $34,710.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 7,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,662,604.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $493,710 over the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

