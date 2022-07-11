Exane Derivatives Sells 220 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Exane Derivatives lessened its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,568 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 2.0% of Exane Derivatives’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $14,477,662,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,680,864,000. Fundsmith LLP acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,214,138,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,292,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,640,190,000 after purchasing an additional 283,907 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,252,792 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,599,789,000 after purchasing an additional 157,280 shares during the period. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $2,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price target on Alphabet to $2,900.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,251.65.

Alphabet stock opened at $2,387.07 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.57 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,256.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,540.23. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,037.69 and a 52 week high of $3,030.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Shares of Alphabet are scheduled to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $26.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,710 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,600.32, for a total transaction of $7,046,867.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,571,041 shares in the company, valued at $48,290,649,333.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 13,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,009,515.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 8,474 shares of company stock valued at $19,745,321 over the last quarter. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

