Exane Derivatives Sells 6,739 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Exane Derivatives lessened its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 31.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,739 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives’ holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 176.5% in the fourth quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,433.3% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the first quarter valued at $76,000. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,223,583.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,668 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.19, for a total transaction of $589,054.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 11,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,405,125.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $114.36 on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $109.30 and a fifty-two week high of $172.96. The stock has a market cap of $335.88 billion, a PE ratio of 8.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 33.61%. The business’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.50 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 29.67%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $125.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $175.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.33.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

