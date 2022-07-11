Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 1,257 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,257 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $1,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Hershey by 3.7% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in Hershey by 11.2% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Hershey by 57.7% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in Hershey by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 137,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,506,000 after buying an additional 5,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. 52.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $219.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $215.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.03. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $167.80 and a fifty-two week high of $231.60. The company has a market cap of $333.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.33.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 61.65% and a net margin of 17.29%. Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.901 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 46.27%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HSY. Mizuho upped their price objective on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hershey currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.00.

In other Hershey news, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total transaction of $33,712.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,700,958.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total value of $1,045,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 185,555 shares in the company, valued at $38,808,828.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 649,148 shares of company stock worth $142,735,470 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

