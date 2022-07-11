Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 1,737 Shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,397 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,737 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Natera were worth $1,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NTRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Natera by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,079,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $474,337,000 after purchasing an additional 355,574 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Natera during the fourth quarter worth approximately $379,131,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Natera by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,829,822 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $170,887,000 after purchasing an additional 204,621 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Natera by 33.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,815,919 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $169,589,000 after purchasing an additional 456,158 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Natera by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,284,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $119,924,000 after purchasing an additional 81,658 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 1,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.93, for a total transaction of $57,241.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 68,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,545,067.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel Rabinowitz sold 689 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $26,884.78. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,637,531.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,947 shares of company stock valued at $448,174 in the last quarter. 10.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Natera stock opened at $40.48 on Monday. Natera, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.10 and a 1 year high of $129.09. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -6.88 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 4.13.

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The medical research company reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.50) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $194.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.61 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 96.99% and a negative net margin of 81.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.74) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Natera, Inc. will post -5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NTRA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Natera from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Cowen lowered their price target on Natera from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Natera from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen lowered their price target on Natera from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Natera to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Natera currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.73.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

