Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 1,886 Shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Middlesex Water were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in Middlesex Water during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Middlesex Water during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Middlesex Water during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Middlesex Water during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Middlesex Water during the 4th quarter worth approximately $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Middlesex Water alerts:

In related news, VP Lorrie Beth Ginegaw sold 620 shares of Middlesex Water stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.34, for a total value of $49,810.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,452.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSEX stock opened at $88.98 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.70 and a beta of 0.54. Middlesex Water has a 52 week low of $75.77 and a 52 week high of $121.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $86.36 and a 200-day moving average of $96.34.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.18. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 28.43% and a return on equity of 11.41%. The company had revenue of $36.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Middlesex Water will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Middlesex Water’s payout ratio is currently 49.15%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Middlesex Water from $102.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Middlesex Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

About Middlesex Water (Get Rating)

Middlesex Water Company owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment collects, treats, and distributes water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers, as well as provides regulated wastewater systems in New Jersey and Delaware.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Middlesex Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlesex Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.