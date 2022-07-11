Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 22,880 Shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Rating) by 139.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,880 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 94,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 118,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 31,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,778,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,869,000 after purchasing an additional 213,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of LTC Properties by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 82,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

LTC stock opened at $38.36 on Monday. LTC Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $31.36 and a 1-year high of $40.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 15.55 and a quick ratio of 15.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 0.90.

LTC Properties ( NYSE:LTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.26). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 7.48% and a net margin of 36.03%. The business had revenue of $40.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 160.56%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LTC shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded LTC Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LTC Properties in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on LTC Properties in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised LTC Properties from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on LTC Properties from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC holds 181 investments in 27 states with 29 operating partners.

