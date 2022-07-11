Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 2,504 Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CWT. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in California Water Service Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $498,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in California Water Service Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 77,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,555,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in California Water Service Group by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in California Water Service Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $350,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in California Water Service Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of California Water Service Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other news, VP David B. Healey sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.15, for a total transaction of $26,575.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $852,844.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Robert J. Kuta sold 1,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.14, for a total transaction of $75,266.10. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 12,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $666,863.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 2,065 shares of company stock worth $112,865. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CWT opened at $55.44 on Monday. California Water Service Group has a 1 year low of $48.46 and a 1 year high of $72.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.67.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $172.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $154.00 million. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 12.90% and a return on equity of 9.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.02%.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

