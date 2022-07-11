Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 567 Shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Employers were worth $1,168,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Employers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Employers in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $236,000. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Employers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Employers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Employers in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Employers alerts:

Shares of EIG stock opened at $41.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.54. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.23 and a 52 week high of $43.46.

Employers ( NYSE:EIG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $152.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.93 million. Employers had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. Employers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.42%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EIG shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Employers from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Employers in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Employers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Employers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Employers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.