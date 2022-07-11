Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires 769 Shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 32.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,142 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 5,521,523 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,161,400,000 after purchasing an additional 46,252 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,824,073 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,105,483,000 after purchasing an additional 39,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,537,635 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $601,108,000 after purchasing an additional 28,413 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,297,884 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $508,057,000 after purchasing an additional 65,963 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,227,781 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $480,614,000 after purchasing an additional 46,237 shares during the period. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LULU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $507.00 to $497.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $430.00 to $365.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $507.00 to $497.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $423.88.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kourtney Gibson purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $280.12 per share, with a total value of $56,024.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,716.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $293.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $37.45 billion, a PE ratio of 37.28, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average of $292.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $324.10. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $251.51 and a 52-week high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The apparel retailer reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.23% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to purchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

