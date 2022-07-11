Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires New Position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGRX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 29,834 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,476,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EGRX. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,405 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,665 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EGRX opened at $45.95 on Monday. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.01 and a 52-week high of $58.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $585.36 million, a PE ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $44.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.20.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:EGRX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $3.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.22. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 14.56%. The firm had revenue of $115.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.39 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Eagle Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing product candidates to treat diseases of the central nervous system or metabolic critical care, and oncology in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

