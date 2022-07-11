Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Acquires New Position in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 28,133 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Northwest Natural in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in Northwest Natural in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Northwest Natural in the fourth quarter valued at about $224,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Northwest Natural in the fourth quarter valued at about $229,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Northwest Natural by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,722 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 1,658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northwest Natural stock opened at $52.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Northwest Natural Holding has a 1 year low of $43.07 and a 1 year high of $57.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.87.

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $350.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.26 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.482 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.70%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.75%.

NWN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Maxim Group dropped their target price on shares of Northwest Natural from $74.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Northwest Natural from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Northwest Natural in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.60.

In other Northwest Natural news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.44, for a total value of $59,099.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,675 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,590,397. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

