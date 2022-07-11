Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Holdings in Centerspace (NYSE:CSR)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Centerspace were worth $1,408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CSR. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 4.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centerspace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,438,000. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centerspace in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,185,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 29,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,251,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 5.7% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 6,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 80.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Centerspace news, Director Rodney Jones-Tyson purchased 595 shares of Centerspace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $84.82 per share, for a total transaction of $50,467.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,467.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary J. Twinem purchased 900 shares of Centerspace stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $82.48 per share, for a total transaction of $74,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,470.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 1,695 shares of company stock worth $140,842. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Centerspace from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Compass Point set a $90.00 price target on shares of Centerspace in a report on Monday, June 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.25.

Shares of NYSE:CSR opened at $79.33 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Centerspace has a 1-year low of $74.99 and a 1-year high of $112.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.62.

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.06 by ($1.74). Centerspace had a negative net margin of 1.74% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centerspace will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Centerspace’s payout ratio is currently -470.97%.

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of June 30, 2021, Centerspace owned 62 apartment communities consisting of 11,579 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

