Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Boosts Stake in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,928 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Mesa Laboratories were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MLAB. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 51,940 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $17,039,000 after acquiring an additional 4,583 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 516,819 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $169,563,000 after acquiring an additional 2,196 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $2,939,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $1,552,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 220.2% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,818 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 1,938 shares during the period. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Mesa Laboratories alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Mesa Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:MLAB opened at $203.83 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $247.73. Mesa Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $178.32 and a 52-week high of $333.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of 582.39 and a beta of 0.53.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.82). Mesa Laboratories had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 6.30%. Equities analysts forecast that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 182.86%.

In other news, Director John James Sullivan sold 5,192 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.76, for a total value of $1,078,689.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,956,530.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Sakys sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.22, for a total value of $135,894.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,633,373.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,134 shares of company stock valued at $1,636,913 in the last three months. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mesa Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells life sciences tools and quality control products and services in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and sells biological, cleaning, and chemical indicators that are used to assess the effectiveness of sterilization and disinfection processes in the hospital, dental, medical device, and pharmaceutical industries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mesa Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesa Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.