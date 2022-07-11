Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 480 Shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,032 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC grew its position in ServiceNow by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 7,084 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,598,000 after buying an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 125 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 225,098 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $146,113,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 50,259 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,624,000 after purchasing an additional 6,128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

NOW stock opened at $494.15 on Monday. ServiceNow, Inc. has a twelve month low of $406.47 and a twelve month high of $707.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $99.06 billion, a PE ratio of 449.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50 day moving average of $465.12 and a 200 day moving average of $522.91.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.13. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 580 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.51, for a total transaction of $250,275.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,555.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Bedi sold 495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.18, for a total value of $242,144.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,977 shares in the company, valued at $6,348,088.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,170 shares of company stock valued at $5,324,386. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NOW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $652.00 to $613.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on ServiceNow to $594.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $660.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $692.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $640.70.

About ServiceNow (Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.