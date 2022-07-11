Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Buys 50,785 Shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL – Get Rating) by 216.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 74,195 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,785 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Collegium Pharmaceutical were worth $1,511,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 11,774 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. OneAscent Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,131 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,161 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 69,837 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Collegium Pharmaceutical by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,715 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of COLL opened at $18.32 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.97. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a one year low of $14.04 and a one year high of $25.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $621.47 million, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 0.95.

Collegium Pharmaceutical ( NASDAQ:COLL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.40). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 3.26% and a net margin of 15.68%. The firm had revenue of $83.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.25.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for pain management. Its portfolio includes Xtampza ER, an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; Nucynta ER and Nucynta IR, which are extended-release and immediate-release formulations of tapentadol; and Xtampza ER for the management of pain severe enough to require daily, around-the-clock, long-term opioid treatment.

