Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 39.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,829 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,497 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Abbrea Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 5,605 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 2.5% during the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 681 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Mastercard by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% during the first quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 706 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 74.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 106,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.03, for a total transaction of $35,411,079.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 103,629,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,511,671,107.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Raj Seshadri sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.68, for a total value of $2,573,760.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,838,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 325,982 shares of company stock worth $107,912,260. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on MA. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $445.00 to $435.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $418.37.

Mastercard stock opened at $323.06 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12 month low of $303.65 and a 12 month high of $399.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $335.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $351.03. The firm has a market cap of $314.22 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.04.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.59. Mastercard had a return on equity of 133.72% and a net margin of 47.70%. The business had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.40%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

