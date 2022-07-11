Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lowered its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 802 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. 82.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $657.88 on Monday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $562.90 and a 1-year high of $748.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $621.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $659.33. The firm has a market cap of $43.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99.

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.43 by ($0.26). O’Reilly Automotive had a negative return on equity of 2,699.29% and a net margin of 15.85%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.06 EPS. Equities analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher acquired 835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $600.00 per share, for a total transaction of $501,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,897 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey Lynn Groves acquired 175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $572.77 per share, with a total value of $100,234.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $412,967.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on ORLY shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $750.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. MKM Partners assumed coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $730.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $700.00 to $740.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $721.04.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

