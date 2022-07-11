Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Decreases Stock Position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its position in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,299 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 7,758 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GMED. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 80,088 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $5,909,000 after acquiring an additional 5,621 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,700 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Globus Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $2,058,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,158 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Globus Medical during the 1st quarter valued at $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.19% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical stock opened at $57.60 on Monday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.60 and a 1 year high of $84.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $61.24 and its 200-day moving average is $67.42. The company has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.35, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.16.

Globus Medical ( NYSE:GMED Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The medical device company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.04). Globus Medical had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $230.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David D. Davidar sold 31,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.03, for a total value of $2,457,945.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 601,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,917,488.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GMED has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Globus Medical to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globus Medical currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.75.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

