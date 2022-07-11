Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Grows Stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 80.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,509 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,843,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 10.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 96,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,606,000 after buying an additional 4,011 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,451,000. Finally, Addenda Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Moody’s by 9.2% during the first quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 12,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

MCO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $305.00 to $298.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Barclays downgraded shares of Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Moody’s from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $338.00.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $284.13 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $283.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $319.41. The company has a market cap of $52.42 billion, a PE ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $251.01 and a 12-month high of $407.94.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 79.22% and a net margin of 32.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.52%.

In other news, Director Raymond W. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.41, for a total transaction of $2,994,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 57,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,216,973.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

