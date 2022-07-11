Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $1.27 Million Holdings in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) by 840.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,128,341,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,582,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,124,085,000 after purchasing an additional 587,649 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 258.0% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 753,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,222,000 after purchasing an additional 543,396 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,638,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,613,667,000 after purchasing an additional 437,816 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Elevance Health by 691.6% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 486,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,676,000 after purchasing an additional 425,351 shares during the period. 84.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their target price on Elevance Health from $590.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Elevance Health from $453.00 to $574.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Elevance Health from $518.00 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Elevance Health from $575.00 to $625.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $555.76.

Shares of NYSE:ELV opened at $484.29 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $116.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $487.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $475.54. Elevance Health Inc. has a 1 year low of $355.43 and a 1 year high of $533.68.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $8.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.81 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $38.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.28 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $7.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Elevance Health Inc. will post 28.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $1.28 per share. This is an increase from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.16%.

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.14, for a total transaction of $208,798.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,718,355.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Charles Morgan Kendrick, Jr. sold 6,328 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $488.60, for a total value of $3,091,860.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,098,869.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,738 shares of company stock valued at $3,764,851 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

