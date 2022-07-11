Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $1.30 Million Holdings in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS – Get Rating) by 33.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,740 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,494 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Avanos Medical were worth $1,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AVNS. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its position in Avanos Medical by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,073,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,232,000 after buying an additional 332,402 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,606,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,681,000 after purchasing an additional 170,306 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 616,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,365,000 after purchasing an additional 87,993 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Avanos Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,999,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Avanos Medical by 150.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 132,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,595,000 after purchasing an additional 79,705 shares during the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Avanos Medical stock opened at $27.30 on Monday. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.54 and a 12 month high of $38.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.21 and its 200-day moving average is $30.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.84 and a beta of 0.86.

Avanos Medical ( NYSE:AVNS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $197.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.80 million. Avanos Medical had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 2.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Avanos Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.67.

Avanos Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on delivering medical device solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

