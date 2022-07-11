Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) by 125.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,051 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 35,060 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust were worth $1,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KREF. City State Bank acquired a new stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 95.9% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Reft Holdings L.P. Kkr sold 4,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.51, for a total transaction of $82,917,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,100,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, JMP Securities cut their target price on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $23.50 to $23.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust stock opened at $17.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 409.61 and a quick ratio of 409.61. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 8.32 and a beta of 0.70. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. has a one year low of $16.47 and a one year high of $23.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.10.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a return on equity of 7.90% and a net margin of 54.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.66%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.37%.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

