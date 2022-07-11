Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Has $1.45 Million Holdings in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in TTM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 97,757 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,349 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in TTM Technologies were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Kenfarb & CO. acquired a new position in TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its stake in TTM Technologies by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 10,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in TTM Technologies by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 10,503 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in TTM Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $174,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.08% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Tony Sanchez sold 2,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.67, for a total transaction of $36,793.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,710.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Philip Titterton sold 12,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.13, for a total transaction of $157,568.70. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,057,687.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,941 shares of company stock valued at $344,389 over the last ninety days. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TTM Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TTM Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.00.

NASDAQ TTMI opened at $12.01 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $13.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.74. TTM Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.76 and a 52-week high of $15.89.

TTM Technologies (NASDAQ:TTMI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $581.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.37 million. TTM Technologies had a net margin of 3.25% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TTM Technologies, Inc. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TTM Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of printed circuit boards (PCBs) worldwide. The company operates in two segments, PCB and RF&S Components. It offers PCB products, radio frequency (RF) components, conventional PCBs, RF and microwave circuits, high density interconnect PCBs, substrate-like PCBs, flexible PCBs, rigid-flex PCBs, custom assemblies and system integration products, IC substrates, passive RF components, advanced ceramic RF components, multi-chip modules, and beamforming and switching networks.

